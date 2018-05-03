× Police: Speed a contributing factor in deadly Brooks Road crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was pronounced dead after a crash late Wednesday evening on Brooks Road.

According to police, the driver was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he hit a second vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. It appears one of the vehicles were trying to turn into a private driveway when the accident occurred.

The deceased driver was identified by authorities as Isadore Melson.

The condition of the second driver was not released.