Police: Man used plastic bag to conceal ‘gun’ while robbing 2 convenience stores in one night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera robbing two convenience stores in one night with a plastic bag covering what appears to be a gun, Memphis Police say.

The first robbery happened at Circle K in the 5000 block of Stage Road in Raleigh.

The suspect can be seen entering the business with his right hand concealed. He then makes his way to the cash register where, police say, he threatened two cashiers and demanded money.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene and robbed the Exxon in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue just 10 minutes later.

The surveillance footage at Exxon captured the suspect in a newer model 4-door burgundy vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 45-55 years old with gray hair.

He is between 5-feet-9 and 5-feet-11 inches tall.

The robber was wearing a camouflage jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes during the crimes.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.