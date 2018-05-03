× Ole Miss Fraternity suspended until 2021 after hazing investigation

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity has been suspended after “disappointing and troubling activities” were uncovered during a recent hazing investigation.

According to a letter from the Dean of Students, the organization has been disbanded until 2021. At that time they will be allowed to reapply for reinstatement.

“This timeline ‘allows the fraternity the opportunity to put compliance measures in place,'” the letter noted.

This is not the first time this school year a Greek organization has been in trouble.

In all two fraternities have been suspended and several other chapters have been investigated for alleged hazing incidents.