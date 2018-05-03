× New sexual misconduct allegations surface against Charlie Rose

NEW YORK — The Washington Post reports new allegations of sexual misconduct by former CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose.

CBS News fired Rose in November after eight women connected with his PBS program claimed he had groped them, exposed himself, or spoke to them inappropriately.

The Post reports 27 women, include 14 CBS News employees, said Rose sexually harassed them over a more than 30 year period.

The paper said over that time, Rose’s behavior was “flagged to managers at the network as early as 1986 and as recent as April 2017” when Rose was a co-anchor of the show.

In one example when Rose worked for 60 Minutes in 2013, an employee said he grabbed her buttocks as he walked down an office hallway. There is no indication that incident was reported to management.

Most recently, former CBS This Morning employee Brooks Harris left to work at Rose’s PBS show, where she says she experienced a number of unwanted sexual advances and comments.

She claimed she was encouraged to take the job by CBS This Morning Executive Producer Ryan Kadro. The Post said Kadro’s former assistant allegedly reported concerns to Kardo about Rose’s behavior toward Harris.

Kadro denied being warned about inappropriate behavior by Rose to Harris and said he did not encourage her to take the job with Rose.

In a statement CBS News said “Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we’ve worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work.”

CBS News President David Rhodes said in a statement “We have continued to investigate a number of issues.”

“Several important steps have already been taken” including adding “in-person training around misconduct, and this training is mandatory. We’ve convened a working group of colleagues” to report issues and handle problems as management.

CBS News’ corporate office reported in November that it never received complaints of sexual harassment by Charlie Rose until after his termination. The corporate office hasn’t revealed how many women have stepped forward since then.