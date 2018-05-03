× Mississippi middle school coach accused of secretly filming girls in locker room

KOSSUTH, Miss. — Drunkenness, drugs, and secret recordings of teenage girls in a locker room. They’re all part of serious allegations against a middle school coach in Mississippi.

Micah Macay Wilbanks, 29, is in the Alcorn County Jail. So far, he’s charged with public intoxication and drug possession. He’s a coach at Kossuth Middle School.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s deputies went to the school yesterday afternoon, after getting a tip that Wilbanks was allegedly secretly filming students in the girl’s basketball locker room. Deputies say Wilbanks was drunk and had meth on him.

Kay Starnes is particularly worried about those teenage girls if the allegations are true.

“It’s nasty,” Starnes says, “It could ruin them the rest of their life.”

Wilbanks was arrested for public intoxication and drug possession, but more charges could follow as the investigation into possible recording continues.

We called the Alcorn School District to ask a number of questions, like whether this coach has been put on leave, suspended, or fired, but the school district had no comment on the arrest.

Tommy Dennis says firing Wilbanks is the obvious choice if he’s convicted of one or both of his current charges.

“You should be setting an example for young men and women and not, for a coach to come and do this in a school, it’s ridiculous,” Dennis says, “I mean, you wouldn’t expect that in a small school like this, you know, a county school like this.”

He’s shocked and disappointed. That’s the way a lot of parents in the community feel.

It’s unclear when Wilbanks will make his first court appearance. We’ll keep you updated as all of this moves forward.