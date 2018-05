× MISSING: 12-year-old disappears after school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound boy is missing. Police say he never came home from school Wednesday afternoon and could now be in danger.

12-year-old Taylor Davis attends Sherwood Middle School and lives in the 1000 block of Haynes Street.

Investigators said Davis is five foot three, 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey sweater.

Call police at (901) 545-COPS if you’ve seen this boy.