Memphis man wins $3.5 million on penny slot at Tunica casino

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. — A Memphis man is a multimillionaire after playing a penny slot machine at a Tunica casino.

Gold Strike Casino said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous, won $3,595,950.94 on the progressive Cher slot machine.

The jackpot happened Thursday morning.

His bet was $4 on the machine, the casino said.