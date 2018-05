× Man injured in North Memphis shooting, transported to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Hollywood around 7:30 Thursday night.

They located a male victim who had been shot.

He was transported to the Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect info was given.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.