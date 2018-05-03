Live at 9: The Grizzlies’ new coach, food truck season & UTHSC

The Grizzlies’ new head coach

It’s official: the Memphis Grizzlies have a new head coach. Now everyone is wondering how he will overcome a season that was the franchise’s second worst in 20 years. It was also the first in eight years without a playoff run.

Howard Robertson and Larry Robinson stop by to talk about it.

STD testing kits: Are they reliable?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates sexually transmitted diseases cost the country $16 billion every year. Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas rank in the top 25 percent of cases.

As STDs increase so too does the popularity of in-home testing kits, but is this new method reliable enough for a potentially life threatening disease?

Doctor Kira Cooley is an OB-GYN with St. Francis Hospital.

UTHSC: Using technology to create better doctors

Robots in Midtown are creating better doctors for the whole world. Later this month a new $40 million teaching center opens at the U.T. Health Sciences Center using the newest technology to train medical students.

Doctor Chad Epps explains what that looks like on Live at 9.

Food truck season has arrived

We’re kicking off what’s lovingly known as food truck season here on Live at 9 with help from the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Gina Harris and Mike Stanley talk about all of the deliciousness that’s available and the garden’s annual Food Truck Garden Party.