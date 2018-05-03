× Kroger supplier recalls 35,000 pounds of ground beef

A North Carolina food processing company that supplies meat to Kroger is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of ground beef because it might be contaminated with bits of hard plastic.

JBS USA decided to recall the items after a consumer complained that hard, blue pieces of plastic were found in one of the products, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The beef, produced on March 22, was shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia for sale in stores in those states.

The meat is packaged under the labels Kroger Ground Beef, Private Selection Angus Beef, Kroger Ground Sirloin and All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef and stamped with “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products,” the USDA said. “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Consumers who have bought the meat are urged not to eat the products, but instead either throw it away or return it to the store.