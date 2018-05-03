× Friends, family say middle school student’s suicide was over bullying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of a 14-year-old girl who police say took her own life this week are protesting outside her school Thursday.

They say her suicide was the result of bullying.

Alexcia Smith, a Riverview Middle School student, was found dead in her home Tuesday. Police have ruled it was self-inflicted.

Alexcia’s father says he found his daughter. The next day he says family cleaned out her locker and found a journal documenting the bullying.

Protesters are yelling “Justice for Alexcia.”

WREG has reached out to Memphis Police with questions about the bullying allegations.

Family and friends stand outside Riverview Middle where they say 14-year-old Alexcia Smith went to school and was bullied. They say she committed suicide over it. pic.twitter.com/mwmnwoYcDm — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) May 3, 2018