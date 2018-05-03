Friends, family say middle school student’s suicide was over bullying

Family and friends stand outside Riverview Middle School on Thursday. They say the teen committed suicide over bullying.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of a 14-year-old girl who police say took her own life this week are protesting outside her school Thursday.

They say her suicide was the result of bullying.

Alexcia Smith, a Riverview Middle School student, was found dead in her home Tuesday. Police have ruled it was self-inflicted.

Alexcia’s father says he found his daughter. The next day he says family cleaned out her locker and found a journal documenting the bullying.

Protesters are yelling “Justice for Alexcia.”

WREG has reached out to Memphis Police with questions about the bullying allegations.

 

