Former Alcorn County deputy court clerk arrested

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. —Special agents from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor on Thursday arrested a former Alcorn County Deputy Justice Court Clerk on embezzlement charges.

Jeanette Tullis was also issued a demand for $4,140.00, which includes principal, investigative costs and interest, State Auditor Stacey Pickering said.

Tullis began her employment at the Justice Clerk’s office in January 2002 and has since resigned.

She was released from custody after paying $10,000 bond.