× ‘Extreme Cut Out’ jeans push the limits

Would you be willing to pay $168 for designer jeans — minus most of the jeans?

Los Angeles-based clothing company Carmar is advertising the “Extreme Cut Out Pant” on its website.

The jeans are described as “Relaxed Fit,” which seems like an understatement.

Reviews on social media have ranged from incredulous to downright negative.

But that doesn’t seem to matter. The company’s website indicates the jeans are sold out.

“If they are doing this for publicity it’s working,” one Istagram user commented. “I had to come see if this was real.”