WREG learns more about person of interest in girl's rape in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned more about a man accused of kidnapping a girl at knife point, dragging her into an abandoned home and sexually assaulting her.

Memphis police officially put a warrant out for 30-year-old Bobby Milton for aggravated rape Tuesday night.

WREG learned his last listed address on his arrest warrant is off Park Avenue, just a half a mile away from the abandoned home where police say the crime took place.

Neighbors told us it’s a boarding house.

We went by the place Wednesday to see if anyone could tell us anything about Milton, but no one would speak to us.

“No, I don’t know anything,” a neighbor said.

We went to a handful of other addresses listed for Milton, or of people associated with him, that stretched from Orange Mound to Hickory Hill and North Memphis.

But no one at any of those places answered the door, and neighbors didn’t know who we were talking about.

Records show Milton has spent time in jail.

His criminal record goes back to 2010 where he’s been in trouble for drug possession, theft and domestic violence.

Milton’s most recent chilling accusation goes back to April 23.

A young girl told police she was walking home near Deadrick and Pendleton Street when she was forced into an abandoned home on Radford and was sexually assaulted.

The crime lead to an increase in police patrols in the following days.

People we talked to who live in the area of Milton’s last known address are familiar with his mugshot as they’ve seen it on our station.

They say they’ll be on the lookout.

“If I knew him, I’d turn him in,” a neighbor said.

If you know anything you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.