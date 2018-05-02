× UofM student steals roommate’s ID card, spends $110 at vending machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A University of Memphis student is behind bars after allegedly stealing his roommate’s ID card/ debit card and using it to make more than 60 purchases at vending machines.

Between April 9 and April 15, Nehemiah Rice allegedly made 62 purchases from machines on the University of Memphis campus. In all, he racked up a $110 bill for his roommate.

When confronted by the other student, Rice reportedly ran from the room, but later returned saying his friend had taken the card as a joke. However, detectives found that wasn’t the case at all. Surveillance videos from the vending machines showed Rice – not his buddy – buying snacks.

Authorities said his own account records show Rice wasn’t using his UofM card. Furthermore, the times he was making his purchases correlate to the times the stolen card was used.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody charged with identity theft and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.