Two to be charged following attack on Collierville teen in church parking lot

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two suspects will be charged after a teen was reportedly jumped in a Collierville church parking lot after school.

Both suspects are juveniles and their identities have not been released, but WREG has confirmed one of them has already been charged. A warrant is being signed on Thursday for the second, police said.

An investigation into the incident reveled those suspects were the only two who participated in the assault, they added.

The alleged attack happened after school Friday in the Collierville First Baptist Church parking lot, where many high school students park because there’s not enough room on campus.

WREG spoke with the victim over the weekend.

"All I could do was block my head and that’s all they were hitting – just kicking my head repeatedly," Levi Ross told us.

"I was walking to the church when I saw them pulling all their Jeeps behind my car."

He said at least four other boys he knows from school – and used to be friends with – blocked his car in and threw him to the ground.

"And then they all just started kicking me and I couldn’t see anything," Levi said. "Just kept kicking me repeatedly."

A video posted to Snapchat shows the tail end of the attack as other kids stand around recording while Ross lies on the ground covering his head.

The 16-year-old was hurt so badly he had to go to the hospital.