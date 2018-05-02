× Three arrested as U.S. Marshals search for non-registered sex offender

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a sex offender, are in trouble with the law after refusing to cooperate with U.S. Marshals.

According to authorities, agents were sent to a home in the 4800 block of Quince to detain a registered sex offender from New York. Johnson reportedly just moved to the Bluff City, but failed to register with state and local authorities.

When they arrived at the home, two women reportedly assaulted the officers. Johnson also resisted, WREG was told.

All three were arrested.

The identities of the two women have not been released.