'This is the work of our community:' Local activist wins Democratic nomination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis native Tami Sawyer won the Democratic nomination for County Commission district 7, now she is taking a day to celebrate and reflect.

Tami Sawyer found her voice in 2017, leading the grassroots movement TakeEmDown901.

“The first call was for a community meeting where 350 people came out to a middle school gym and talked about why they wanted the statues removed,” Sawyer said.

From there, petitions and protests culminated in the Confederate statues coming down.

It also opened doors for national exposure like CNN.

“There was a mix, a myriad, of emotion. I just felt, ‘This is our work. This is the work of our community. There’s so much other work to do,” Sawyer said.

Now Sawyer is celebrating again after winning the Democratic nomination for Shelby County Commission in district 7. It’s a diverse area including parts of Midtown, Binghampton, Frayser and North Memphis.

We met her in her district, on Broad Avenue, she says most of the 30 businesses there are locally owned many by women and minorities.

“To me Broad Avenue is a model of what we can do when we create hyper-local investments. It could happen on National, it could happen in Klondike,” Sawyer said.

She says that’s what she hopes to do if she wins the right to represent her neighbors in Shelby County.

“When we take models like this to other parts of our county, we need to make sure people doing development are well-versed in what neighborhoods look like and who should be,” Sawyer said.

She’s celebrating today and getting back to work for November.

Sawyer will face Republican Sam Goff in the general election. Goff called Sawyer a “formidable opponent” with an “energized base” and said he looked forward to discussing the issues with her in the community.