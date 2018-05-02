× State authorities issue Endanged/Missing Child Alert for two young boys

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/ Missing Child Alert for two young boys who may be headed to the Greenville area.

Dayshun Elton, 6, and Ke’Terrance Lashun Williams,7, were last seen Tuesday, May 1 in Lexington in Holmes County. Both children were wearing khaki pants and light blue polo shirts.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance have not been released. However, we do know they are believed to be with 27-year-old Quianna Thurmond and 31-year-old Antonio Washington in a black Buick Rendezvous.

Dayshun is four feet five inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ke’Terrance is four feet tall, weighs 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Thurmond is a black female five feet five inches tall, weighing 260 pounds. Washington is a black male five feet eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Pictures for both adults have not been released.

If you see any of these individuals call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 834-1511.