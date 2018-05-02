× Police searching for suspects in pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for suspects following a pair of overnight shootings.

One shooting happened at the corner of McKinley and Tate just outside the downtown area.

Police haven’t released any details about what happened, but they had the area blocked off overnight as they collected evidence from the scene.

The second shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night near the Medical District.

In that case, the victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition after police say he was shot near Dunlap and Mosby. So far, they have not made any arrests.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about these shootings.