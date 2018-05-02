× Police: 38-year-old man dies days after being shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A who was injured in a shooting in North Memphis died from his injuries Tuesday, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Willie Douglas, 38, was shot in the 1500 block of Lake Grove Saturday, April 28. Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m.

Police say, he was transported to Regional One Hospital and was listed as stable.

He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

This is now a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.