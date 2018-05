× Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down northbound traffic on I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down northbound traffic on I-55 bridge near Crump Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene.

The wreck was reported at 2:18 p.m. and is expected to be cleared by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Southbound traffic has no delays.

We will update you as more information becomes available.