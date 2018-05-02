× Local veteran uses social media to search for stolen service dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South veteran says someone took the one thing that gives him comfort.

“I’m trying not to spiral out of control,” Xavier Bonds said.

Bonds says he feels himself moving closer and closer to the edge each day that goes by without Winter.

He says he took the Maltese outside in the common area of the Wooden Village Apartment on Saturday when turned away to smoke.

After returning, he saw that his dog was gone. The Maltese hasn’t been seen since.

“I downloaded a dog whistle app for my I-phone. I’m not sure if it works. I’m playing it to see if I can get her to bark,” Bonds said.

Bonds served our country as a Marine, and he says Winter has been his saving grace.

He turned to social media to pour out his pain in hopes someone would bring her home.

“I believe a child took her or an adult rolled through and snatched her up.”

Bonds says he isn’t sleeping as he waits for his dog’s return.

“I took a 30 minute nap this morning, and I got right back up. I’ve been up a little over 24 hours.”

He says it breaks his heart even more to hear his daughter Zoe call out Winter’s name.

“It’s tough to get her to go to sleep too, because she goes to the door and she calls for her every night.”

He says he knows it’s a long shot but he just wants his dog home, so he can relax. “We have a $100 reward. That’s literally all I can afford at the moment.”