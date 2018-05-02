× I-40 drug bust nets 340 pounds of marijuana valued at $2.2 million

ALMA, Ark. — State troopers conducting a safety inspection recovered an estimated $2.2 million worth of marijuana and cannabis oil along I-40 this week.

According to reports, the discovery was made at the Alma Weigh Station just off of I-40 in West Arkansas. It was during the inspection that AHP asked if they could search the commercial vehicle, saying they believed portions of the truck “were not legitimate.”

The driver, Alan Ngo, gave consent and that’s when they discovered 340 pounds of marijuana and 2,340 units of cannabis oil.

Ngo was operating an OSO Trucking, Inc. vehicle and was head to Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and no record of duty status.