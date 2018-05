× Harris, Lenoir among winners in Tuesday’s primary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Mid-South politicians are gearing up for the August general election after scoring wins in Tuesday’s primary.

All of Shelby County’s elected offices are on the ballot this year and it already looks like we’ll see plenty of changes.

The biggest race is for county mayor. David Lenoir won the Republican primary defeating Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland.

Lee Harris will represent the Democrats after beating Sidney Chism.

Other big winners in yesterday’s primary include some familiar faces like Janis Fulliove, Wanda Halbert, Chris Thomas and Edmund Ford Junior.

Turnout for the primary was low — only about 14-percent.

The day went by without any problems at most precincts, but voters at Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary had to deal with a gas leak.

“Wanted to make sure they both were safe and the voting machines were secure, and that voters would have the opportunity to cast ballots in the event we couldn`t get back in the location.”

Things were back to normal within an hour and only about ten voters were affected.

Shelby Co. Mayor (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting David Lenoir 18,408 61% W Terry Roland 8,655 29% Joy Touliatos 3,115 10%

Shelby Co. Mayor (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Lee Harris 34,081 77% W Sidney Chism 10,425 23%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 1 (R) 12 of 12 Precincts Reporting Amber Mills 1,856 56% W Melody McLeary 1,488 44%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 1 (D) 12 of 12 Precincts Reporting J. Racquel Collins 2,085 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 2 (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting David C. Bradford 3,770 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 2 (D) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Tom Carpenter 1,681 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 3 (R) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Mick Wright 2,655 55% W Lindsey M. Massey 2,140 45%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 3 (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Monica Timmerman 1,576 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 4 (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Mark Billingsley 4,688 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 4 (D) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Kevin Haley 1,906 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 5 (R) 11 of 11 Precincts Reporting Richard E. Morton 1,380 61% W Geoffrey Diaz 887 39%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 5 (D) 11 of 11 Precincts Reporting Michael Whaley 1,610 83% W Lawrence A. Pivnick 323 17%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 6 (D) 11 of 11 Precincts Reporting Willie F. Brooks Jr. 2,576 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 7 (R) 14 of 14 Precincts Reporting Samuel D. Goff 646 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 7 (D) 14 of 14 Precincts Reporting Tami Sawyer 2,249 50% W Stephanie Gatewood 1,599 36% Eric Dunn 627 14%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 8 (D) 12 of 12 Precincts Reporting Mickell M. Lowery 2,373 65% W J.B. Smiley Jr. 745 20% Daryl L. Lewis 299 8% Edith Ann Moore 233 6%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 9 (R) 14 of 14 Precincts Reporting Sharon Webb 109 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 9 (D) 14 of 14 Precincts Reporting Edmund Ford Jr. 3,711 52% W Roz Nichols 1,233 17% Jonathan M. Lewis 1,140 16% Adrian Killebrew 689 10% Pamela Williams Kelly 188 3% Ian Jeffries 114 2% Jonathan Lang Smith 27 1%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 10 (D) 14 of 14 Precincts Reporting Reginald Milton 4,492 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 11 (D) 12 of 12 Precincts Reporting Eddie Jones 2,334 68% W Eric Winston 1,105 32%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 12 (D) 11 of 11 Precincts Reporting Van Turner 4,050 100% W

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 13 (R) 12 of 12 Precincts Reporting Brandon Morrison 2,938 66% W Steve Basar 1,488 34%

Shelby Co. Commission Dist. 13 (D) 12 of 12 Precincts Reporting George C. Monger 1,208 56% W Charlie Belenky 964 44%

Shelby Co. Assessor of Property (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Robert Chip Trouy 16,540 62% W Keith Alexander 10,018 38%

Shelby Co. Assessor of Property (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Melvin Burgess 29,707 68% W Lorie Ingram 13,946 32%

Shelby Co. Trustee (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting George Barnes Chism 18,513 76% W Dexter L. Orman 6,001 24%

Shelby Co. Trustee (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Regina Morrison Newman 19,766 46% W Joseph Lee III 17,594 41% Derrick Bennett 5,337 12%

Shelby Co. Sheriff (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Dale Lane 25,719 100% W

Shelby Co. Sheriff (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Floyd Bonner 31,765 74% W Bennie Cobb 10,970 26%

Shelby Co. Circuit Court Clerk (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Tom Leatherwood 23,058 83% W Steve Moore 1,968 7% Michael Finney 1,872 7% John Lackey 999 4%

Shelby Co. Circuit Court Clerk (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Temiika D. Gipson 30,840 74% W Del Gill 11,065 26%

Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Richard DeSaussure III 23,793 100% W

Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Heidi Kuhn 16,344 39% W Carla Stotts-Hills 15,656 37% Amanda Scott Hill 9,784 23%

Shelby Co. Juvenile Court Clerk (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Bobby Simmons 16,298 64% W Robert Hill 9,148 36%

Shelby Co. Juvenile Court Clerk (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Janis Fullilove 25,118 58% W Harold C. Smith 14,138 32% Morrie Jimmy Noel 4,348 10%

Shelby Co. Probate Court Clerk (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Chris Thomas 14,286 53% W Paul C. Boyd 9,920 37% George Dempsy Summers 2,674 10%

Shelby Co. Probate Court Clerk (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Bill Morrison 38,235 100% W

Shelby Co. Clerk (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Donna Creson 12,666 50% W Arnold Weiner 7,458 29% Soheila N. Kail 5,383 21%

Shelby Co. Clerk (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Wanda Halbert 32,536 75% W Jamal Whitlow 7,600 18% Mondell B. Williams 3,266 8%

Shelby Co. Register of Deeds (R) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Wayne Mashburn 26,510 100% W

Shelby Co. Register of Deeds (D) 166 of 166 Precincts Reporting Shelandra Ford 21,744 52% W Adrienne M. Pakis-Gillon 19,718 48%

Fayette Co. Mayor (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Rhea ‘Skip’ Taylor 1,208 100% W

Fayette Co. Trustee (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Barbra Parker 1,189 100% W

Fayette Co. Sheriff (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Rick Jewell 985 100% W

Fayette Co. Circuit Court Clerk (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Ed Pulliam 1,179 100% W

Fayette Co. Clerk (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Sue W. Culver 1,257 100% W

Fayette Co. Register of Deeds (R) 15 of 15 Precincts Reporting Eddie Pattat 1,159 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 3, Pos. 1 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Jim Norton 134 55% W Michael D. Miller 111 45%

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 3, Pos. 2 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Merrel Miller 188 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 3, Pos. 3 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting James M. Curran 187 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 4, Pos. 1 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Dale Reaves 160 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 4, Pos. 2 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Kevin J. Powers 163 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 4, Pos. 3 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Tim Goodroe 162 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 5, Pos. 1 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Henry Coats 176 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 5, Pos. 2 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Bobby Williams 168 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 5, Pos. 3 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Judy B. Watters 158 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 6, Pos. 1 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Hal Rounds 101 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 7, Pos. 1 (R) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Johnny Walker 64 100% W

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 8, Pos. 1 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Robert Sills 192 62% W James Hicks Sr. 119 38%

Fayette Co. Commission Dist. 8, Pos. 2 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Terry Leggett 239 100% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 3 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Richard Kelley 29 50% W Jeff Mason 29 50% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 4 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Walker A. Adams 46 52% W John Harber 43 48% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 5 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Steven W. Browder 45 100% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 6 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Michelle Smith 17 100% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 7 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting David J. Turner 16 100% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 8 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Chris Armstrong 17 100% W

Tipton Co. Commission Dist. 9 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Jonathan G. Murphy 27 100% W

Tipton Co. Constable Dist. 2 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Skyler Avery 25 100% W

Tipton Co. Constable Dist. 6 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting James ‘Shugs’ Stroud 20 100% W

Tipton Co. Constable Dist. 8 (R) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Nick McDivitt 17 100% W

Hardeman Co. Mayor (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Jimmy Sain 2,123 100% W

Hardeman Co. Trustee (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Mary W. Powell 2,394 100% W

Hardeman Co. Sheriff (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting John Doolen 2,142 100% W

Hardeman Co. Circuit Court Clerk (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Billy Davis 1,192 41% W Tonya Perry 959 33% Charles ‘Butch’ Gatlin Jr. 726 25%

Hardeman Co. Clerk (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Jerry Armstrong 2,637 100% W

Hardeman Co. Register of Deeds (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Lily D. Barnes 2,385 100% W

Hardeman Co. Road Superintendent (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Casey Swift 1,598 57% W Dale Dixon 1,211 43%

Hardeman Co. Road Supervisor Dist. 1 (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting John Mitchell 925 100% W

Hardeman Co. Road Supervisor Dist. 2 (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Kenny Pulse 739 100% W

Hardeman Co. Road Supervisor Dist. 3 (D) 13 of 13 Precincts Reporting Matt Knight 671 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 1, Pos. 1 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Barbara Jean Fitzhugh 491 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 1, Pos. 3 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Mike Madden 529 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 2, Pos. 1 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Gary Barber 212 62% W Donna Bugg Pinner 132 38%

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 2, Pos. 2 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Johnny Weems 312 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 3, Pos. 1 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Chandra Y. Lake 146 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 3, Pos. 2 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Viscen C. Morrow 160 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 3, Pos. 3 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Elvis White 148 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 4, Pos. 1 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Albert McKinnie Jr. 118 100% W

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 7, Pos. 2 (D) 3 of 3 Precincts Reporting Mack Carter Jr. 198 54% W Larry Minter 171 46%

Hardeman Co. Commission Dist. 8, Pos. 1 (D) 1 of 1 Precincts Reporting Elmer Cobb Jr. 140 100% W