Father and son arrested in Tipton County asphalt paving scam

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An asphalt paving scam is making waves all across the Mid-South.

Tipton County deputies say 48-year-old Chris Young Sr. and 27-year-old Chris Young Jr., committed the "asphalt paving scam."

"They would take a check and offer their service to you and do it for $800, so to speak. They would come back, say that's too much and ask for a smaller payment. Then, the victim would cash both checks," Chief Billy Daugherty said.

And the father and son duo have different ways of cheating honest people out of their money.

For instance, they are accused of pouring asphalt at Gateway Baptist Church that is a completely different color than what is on the ground.

"They didn't even grind it down to get it even with the pavement. It was bumpier than this," church member Patty Sanderson said. "God sees that, and God's taking care of that."

Officers found drugs in their truck when they arrested them and later realized both men have a criminal past.

"During our investigation we've identified their cases ranging from Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee. They're from Arkansas, and one has an active warrant in Arkansas on traffic charges. So, they're making a pretty good truck around the southeast," Chief Daugherty said.

"I'm glad they finally got caught," Sanderson said.

"When a deal is to good to be true, it usually is," Chief Daugherty said.

The Tipton County chief wants to know if you were a victim of these scams. If so, call the Sheriff's Department.