Daughter of fallen 9/11 cop follows in father’s footsteps, joins NYC police academy

NEW YORK CITY - Jillian Suarez was just 9 years old when her father, Officer Ramon Suarez, was killed while rescuing people trapped in the rubble of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Now, she's one of 270 other police recruits who took the Oath of Honor at the New York City police academy.

"I chose my career because of him," she said. "I mean, I did it because of him. I wanted to follow in his footsteps."

Suarez talked about how her father influenced her during an interview with her mother on a blog on the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website.

Ramon Suarez was last seen that day running back into the North Tower after he and another officer saved a woman who was unable to walk, WPIX reported.

Jillian Suare says her passion for helping others inspired her to follow in her father's footsteps.

"Like mommy said, I'm just like him," she said. "If people need me, I'll drop anything. I don't care what it is."

The induction ceremony to the police academy was last week. She hopes to carry her father's shield after she graduates from the police academy.