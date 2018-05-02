Bullet hits child’s window after man fires gun because he was ‘drunk and bored’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- 9-year-old Deon Jones is used to the sounds of his video games, but Tuesday afternoon, it was a different sound that broke the silence.

He was playing in his living room at the Highland Meadows Apartments on Airways when he heard a number of gunshots.

"He was just, like, ‘Oh, I thought it was part of my game. I heard the gunshots, mom, but I didn’t think anything of it,'" said Deon's mother, Hope Jones.

Jones said one of the bullets pierced her son's bedroom window, but she's most upset about the motive of the man who admitted to firing the shots.

Police charged 21-year-old Jermiehh Buford with two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

He admitted to officers he had been drinking before he fired his gun.

"He was drunk and bored and he just went outside and fired off his gun for fun," said Jones.

WREG looked at Buford's record and learned he has a criminal history going back several years, including a charge of aggravated riot in 2015.

"I heard him saying that he didn’t want to go to jail ‘cause he has a 6-month-old baby, but you weren’t worried about your baby or anybody else’s kids when you were firing bullets in the air," said Jones.

Jones encouraged Buford to take up a hobby that doesn't put people's lives in danger.