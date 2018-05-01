× Trumann police arrest man and woman in kidnapping

TRUMANN, Ark. — Trumann police arrested a man and a woman Monday accused of kidnapping a female victim at gunpoint.

Amanda Tippitt and Danny Brown are expected to be charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Possession of a firearm by certain persons, and Terroristic Threatening.

Police said they received a call at 7:30 Monday night that a female had been kidnapped by a man and woman carrying a black pistol and wooden bat, who had forced the victims into a white Nissan Altima.

A few hours later, Tippitt and Danny Brown returned the victims back to their home where law enforcement officers were staged.

The victims later informed investigators the kidnapping stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong.