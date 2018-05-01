× Suspect accused of trying to run over man following fight over a woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is behind bars after a fight over a lady inside a local night club turned dangerous.

The victim told police he was partying inside Purple Haze night club early Monday morning when he approached a woman. Shortly after that, he was approached by several men and a fight broke out.

The man was escorted from the club by security, but police said the incident didn’t end there.

The victim was reportedly walking away from the club on Second Street when the driver of Chevrolet Impala tried to hit him, but instead struck a ticket machine.

Nearby officers reportedly witnessed the incident along with at least one other person on the scene.

The driver, James Underwood, was taken into custody and is now facing reckless driving and felony vandalism charges.