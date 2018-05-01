× Reading coaches celebrate Arise 2 Read and Team Read programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was all about celebrating the volunteers at Bellevue Baptist Church Tuesday.

The hundreds of volunteers for the Arise 2 Read/Team Read program gathered for an end of the school year celebration.

The reading coaches have spent months working with second graders in Shelby County Schools, helping the students with their reading skills.

Their work has made a huge impact in making sure the kids are on reading level for the third grade.

Arise 2 Read coaches were in 28 schools this year. They will resume coaching students in August.

There is still time to sign up for Arise 2 Read and Team Read.

Click here to volunteer.