Police: Suspect wanted for carjacking, beating senior citizen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for an 18-year-old accused of carjacking and beating a senior citizen at the Valero gas station last month.

The incident happened on April 11 at the location on East Shelby Drive.

The victim told police three suspects approached him and one of them pointed a gun at him demanding he get out of the car. When he complied, the group attacked.

They then jumped into his silver 2010 Dodge Avenger TN tag 236ZTQ and sped away.

Police said two of the juvenile suspects are currently in custody. Now police need your help locating 18-year-old Octavious Abram, who has been positively identified as the third suspect.

He has an active warrant for carjacking.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.