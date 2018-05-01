Police: Suspect accused of stuffing Walgreen’s employee in garbage chute hits adult store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect accused of dressing like a Walgreen’s employee and stuffing a real staff member into a garbage chute during an armed robbery back in March has struck again, police say.

On Monday, surveillance cameras were rolling as the same suspect walked into the Romantix Adult Store on East Brooks Road posing as a customer. He then pulled out a gun, approached the counter and demanded money from the safe.

He also got away with the keys to the business, employees told police.

Authorities believe he escaped in a new model silver Kia Sorento.

In March, WREG reported how the same suspect targeted the Walgreen’s store in the 4600 block of Summer Avenue near Perkins.

The employee said the man was waiting for her inside the stocking area of the business. When she got close enough, he came out of hiding, put a gun to the back of her head and demanded her cellphone and the keys to the safe.

He grabbed the keys out of her pocket and then locked her inside the garbage chute.

Surveillance video showed the suspect then unlocking the safe, grabbing approximately $6,400 in cash and then returning to the garbage chute to let the employee out. He then left though a back exit.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.