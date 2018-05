× Police: One woman killed, two more injured in three-vehicle crash in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was killed and two more were injured in a three-vehicle crash at Kearney and Highland in East Memphis around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, confirms the Memphis Police Department.

Police say, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victims were transported to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.

We will update you as more information becomes available.