Police: Man attacked after saying he wouldn't pay for woman's abortion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking her boyfriend for not giving her money to have an abortion.

The man told police his girlfriend, 30-year-old Qwenshonia Stotts, became “irate” when he wouldn’t give her $300 for an abortion she wanted to have. He said he wanted to get away from his home, but Stotts jumped into his car and refused to get out.

Instead of creating more drama, he also got in and began to drive to his mother’s home. It was on the way there that Stotts allegedly began hitting him in the head.

At one point she allegedly even ripped the rear view mirror off the windshield.

The man told police he didn’t know what to do so be pulled into a nearby fire station for help.

Stotts was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault- bodily harm.