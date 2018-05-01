× Police issue warrant for person of interest in girl’s rape in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a warrant for the person of interest in the rape of a girl walking home from school in Orange Mound Monday, April 23.

The victim positively identified Bobby Milton, age 30, as the person who criminally assaulted her, police said.

The victim told police a man armed with a knife abducted her near Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street and sexually assaulted her in an abandoned house on Radford Road.

Anyone with information on Milton’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.