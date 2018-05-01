Pass It On: A Mississippi woman helps a friend who is grieving her father’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A true friend is one who stand the test of time.

J and J's One Stop in Eudora, Miss. is a great place to go whether you need fuel or if you're craving some good Southern Cuisine.

It's also a great place for us to shoot Pass It On. Meet our play maker Kristen Walker.

Walker tells us about the person she wants to help.

"We've been friends for about eight or nine years. She lost her father back in January very unexpectedly. It's just been a hurdle after hurdle for her," she said.

Her friend also had a truck that was repossessed.

"That was her father's most prized possession. That was his lifeline. She didn't know there was some discrepancies on the payments, and it was taken from her Saturday night,"

Aside from getting the payments caught up on her father's truck there is no burial insurance, no life insurance and no job.

"She's in the process of trying to find a job. Losing that truck kind of hurt a lot. The plan was for her to get a job and get back on her feet, and that was a hitch in her plans," Walker said.

So let's pass along some help.

We are passing along $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

Walker asks her friend Kristen to meet her at the local Shell gas station, because she was having problem with her truck.

Kristen arrived and we explained what's going on.

"We're not working on trucks today," Walker said. "You're dad was a really good friend of mine. He really meant a lot to me. I know that he would want me to do as much as I can for you right now, so I asked these guys for help. I have $600 for you."

From one Kristen to another Kristen, the $600 is counted out.

This gift could not have come at a better time.

"What a great friend. She's pretty amazing. She always has been," Kristen said.

Both girls have recently lost their fathers over the years.

The bond between their families has been close, but now it's even closer.