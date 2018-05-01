‘Our jobs are on the line:’ Marshall County bus drivers threaten to strike over unpaid overtime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marshall County, Miss. — Bus drivers in Marshall County say they're on the verge of striking.

They claim the school district is shorting their checks, and they've been getting the run-around for three months.

"We would really hate to do it, but there may be a strike," said a Marshall County bus driver who didn't want to show her face, because she says she's got too much to lose. "There's a bunch of drama with the district, and our jobs are on the line."

She says for the last three months her check has been short. She's being paid her base salary, but that's it.

"The superintendent is not wanting to pay us for field trips, or for taking athletes to functions," the driver said.

She says the drivers are supposed to be paid hourly when they take on special trips, but so far she's done at least three since February and hasn't seen any extra pay.

"We get paid once a month. That's what we depend on."

The drivers say they've tried to get answers but each time they are given the run around.

"They tell us, 'Okay. We will take a message and tell her that you called,' but they won't return you phone call."

WREG also called them but didn't get a call back, so we stopped by and Superintendent Lela Hale chose to tell us no comment.

That left the drivers with a burning question. "Where's the money?"

They say it's a simple request and an ultimatum.

"We want our pay and the respect," the drivers said. "If they don't have drivers they are going to have to forfeit games. They will have to tell the kids, 'Sorry, we will have to cancel the field trip because there are no drivers."