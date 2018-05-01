× Memphis Botanic Garden acquires rare ‘Corpse Flower’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s beautiful, it’s rare, it’s big — and man, does it stink.

The Memphis Botanic Garden says it has just acquired an Amorphophallus titanium (Titan Arum), more commonly known as a Corpse Flower.

The garden says the native of tropical rainforests in Sumatra and Indonesia is the largest unbranched flower in the plant kingdom, and can grow up to 12 feet tall.

The species was discovered in 1878 and brought to the United States in the 1930s.

The Memphis Botanic Garden is calling their flower Hank. They say Hank will need about another five years of growth before it blooms.

But when it does, watch out. Its putrid smell is most potent during peak bloom at night into the early morning.

The odor of the flower attracts carrion flies that help pollinate it, the garden says.

Hank will be available for viewing in the visitor center beginning Tuesday, for only one week.