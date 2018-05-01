× Man accused of killing off-duty officer arrested in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing an off-duty police officer has been taken into custody.

Bobby Patterson was arrested around 10 a.m. by officers with the West Memphis Police Department.

The 19-year-old was charged with capital murder, five counts of terroristic acts, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, engaging in violent criminal group activity and four counts of attempted murder.

According to police, officers were called to the Meadows Apartments Saturday afternoon where they found the victim, Oliver Johnson, inside an unit unresponsive. He died from his injuries.

Johnson was an officer with the Forrest City Police Department. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The United States Marshall’s Office Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force also assisted in the arrest.