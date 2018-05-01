× Launch date set for city’s new bike-share program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new bike-share program coming to the city of Memphis officially has a launch date.

On Tuesday, the non-profit Explore Bike Share announced they will host a community-wide kickoff celebration on May 23 called The Big Roll-Out. Volunteers will cruise from the organization’s Uptown warehouse to Court Square to recognize those who made this vision a reality in the city of Memphis.

After the ceremony, 600 volunteers will ride to one of the 60 designated stations to drop off the bikes. The stations are located across the city in the Downtown, South Memphis, Cooper-Young, Orange Mound, Overton Square and Crosstown areas.

Those who wish to participate in the ride can sign up here.

Costs for the bike-share are:

Single Ride: $5

Weekly Membership: $12

Monthly Membership: $15

Annual Membership: $120

If more than 60 minutes pass before the user docks their bike at a station, overtime usage fees will apply, the company says. However, users may dock from one station to the next to ensure their hourly allowance does not expire.