J.B. Bickerstaff named new head coach of Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies has officially named J.B. Bickerstaff their new head coach.

Terms of the contract signed by both sides have not been disclosed.

“J.B. did an admirable job as interim head coach last season in what was a challenging set of circumstances,” Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace said. “J.B. has connected with our players and earned their respect throughout his time in Memphis, and we have been pleased with his role in developing our young players. We are excited to see him coach with a full offseason and a healthy roster next season.”

Bickerstaff took over the position after the team fired former head coach David Fizdale back in November after a disappointing losing streak.

He ended his Bluff City run with a 50-51 record in two seasons.

A news conference presenting the former interim coach to Grizz nation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 2.

