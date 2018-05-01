× Gas leak forces evacuation of polling site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas leak forced an evacuation of a voting precinct around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The precinct at Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary School was evacuated, according to Robert Myers with the Shelby County Election Commission.

The commission will find a contingency plan. Either will take new voting machines and additional ballots out there or they’ll run them off generators, he said.

The generators have a four-hour battery life so they’re seeing if they can do that now.

The commission said this is very rare.

Polls for the primary election close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.