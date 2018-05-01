× Former nanny sentenced for pouring salt in gastric tube of special-needs child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Cordova nanny will spend three months behind bars after forcing large amounts of salt down the gastric tube of a special-needs child.

The child was 8 years old at the time and is in a wheelchair. It got so bad the little boy was taken to the hospital multiple times.

“This particular child, this victim, wasn’t able to communicate what was happening and so it was even more important that the health professionals and everyone trained to protect children was giving their best,” said District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Tiffany Johnson, 34, was arrested for the crime in 2015.

“This little boy kept being taken to Le Bonheur for a variety of reasons and health personnel and everybody involved at Le Bonheur started thinking, ‘Something’s not right here.’”

His sodium levels were extremely high and he showed different signs of sickness.

Once Johnson stopped working for the family, the problems went away.

On Monday, she entered an Alford Plea for aggravated assault.

It carries the same weight as a guilty plea, but it means she maintains her innocence while acknowledging the evidence against her.

“She was still reluctant to admit her guilt and her wrongdoing,” Weirich said.

The judge sentenced her to three months behind bars and six years probation — a term that may not seem to be enough for the crime to some.

“While it may be frustrating to members of the community, she got the maximum for aggravated assault,” Weirich said. “Six years is the most she could do under the law due to her lack of a record.”

Since Johnson doesn’t have a criminal record, the sentencing grid prosecutors are bound to limits her sentence.

“The judge could’ve sentenced her to diversion, which meant it could’ve been expunged from her record. Cleared from her record like it never happened.”

Weirich says this way, Johnson will have the crime on her record and will not be able to work alone with children.

Prosecutors said this is another reminder to always report crimes, especially if you suspect they’re being committed against children.