Woman stabbed by husband years ago, threatened again

Memphis, Tenn. -- Memphis police are searching for a man accused of breaking into his estranged wife's home and spreading gas throughout her bedroom.

Sadly, the same man was arrested for stabbing the woman at her job at Goodwill in 2015 and convicted of assaulting her just a week before that.

"If you attempted to kill me once before, what's to say you won't do it again," the woman said.

She wished to not be identified but says after several incidents in the past put Marvin Kimbrel behind bars for a couple of years, it appears he is picking up where he left off.

"He came in and immediately started stabbing me and threw me through the glass window at my job."

Three years ago, she says he attacked her multiple times at the North McLean Goodwill where she worked.

Now she says he continues to threaten to kill her.

"He told my grandson he wasn't through yet after he has done all of this," her father said.

They say Kimbrel broke into her home Saturday and poured gas all over the bedroom.

After stealing household items the week prior, she is left with almost nothing.

She says the two had been together for over 15 years and after the incidents years ago put him behind bars for five years for aggravated assault -- she took him back.

Now telling him it's over for good, she says he continues to not only threaten her and her mother but her co-workers too.

"He's been telling them he was out in the parking lot and he was going to kill them."

The couple has two children together.

She has filed an order of protection for the fourth time but says she does not go anywhere alone and fears this may not stop until something worse happens.