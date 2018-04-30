× Wanted: U.S. Marshals renew efforts to find accused murderer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service has renewed efforts to find a wanted murder suspect who has been on the run for 13 years.

According to police, Robert Lee King and his girlfriend Dorothy Smith got into an argument on the night of December 1, 2005. Smith’s 20-year-old daughter, who was also inside the home at the time, told police she went to check out the commotion and that’s when she saw King strike her mother.

King eventually attacked the daughter as well. He sliced her throat before fleeing the scene, police said.

Dorothy Smith was pronounced dead on the scene, but her daughter survived the attack.

Now years later, police have released an age-progressed photo of King.

“Robert King has had a lot time on the lam,” said U.S. Marshal Jeff Holt of the Western District of Tennessee. “Fugitives on the run as long as King tend to use that time to change their appearance, use aliases, and even start new lives. They literally could be hiding in plain sight.”

King is a 6-foot-2 black male with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium skin tone. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 185 pounds. He has no known scars.

On his left arm in an upside down crown that has written under it “Victoria.” On the right arm in a horseshoe which written underneath it “Robert.”

The fugitive has ties in the Memphis area; Greenville, Mississippi; Racine, Wisconsin; Chicago, and Minneapolis, but due to his length of time on the run, authorities say he could be anywhere.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to King’s arrest.

If you can help call 1-800-366-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.