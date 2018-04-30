× Volunteers think someone is stealing trees they planted in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many stories of people stealing valuable items, but this one may be a first: City volunteers say thieves are stealing trees they’ve been planting.

The trees were just planted as part of the “Plant the Parkways Initiative” to beautify Memphis.

Volunteers came together to plant trees along North, South and East Parkways to make the busy area more scenic for commuters and neighbors.

“I think that’s a good idea and I wish they would plant more,” said neighbor Terrance Pope.

Thousands of people volunteered to help with the project which started in March.

“They’re pretty,” said Pope. “They keep it cool. They keep the sun out of the way.”

But there are now holes where some trees recently stood.

“I saw when they put them out and later on, I saw them start disappearing, but I never saw who did it,” said neighbor ‘Doll.’

People with Memphis City Beautiful told WREG they think somebody’s stealing them.

“It’s nonsense,” said Pope. “Why would anyone steal a tree?”

A question many people had on Monday.

The city said crews are going to check out the area and see how many trees are missing.

Neighbors want the thieves to stay away, especially when Memphians are lending their hands to a good cause.

“It’s just like wasting their time because they didn’t have to do it, but it’s something to make it prettier around in the neighborhood and for people to come and get it, that’s not cool,” said ‘Doll.’

Another planting session’s planned for this upcoming Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Volunteers are meeting at Snowden School on North Parkway.