× Video: Snappy pelicans crash Pepperdine graduation

MALIBU, Ca. — A pair of pelicans literally crashed a graduation over the weekend and, of course, the entire thing was caught on camera.

Pepperdine graduates were taking part in the pom and circumstance when one of the birds popped a squat next to family and friends sitting near the stage. Amid screams, laughter and general “shoos” from those nearby, the bird decided to take in the festivities from a closer vantage point, landing next to one student on stage who couldn’t stop laughing.

It was immediately surrounded by security, video shared by ABC11 showed.

At one point, things did get a little snippy when one of the guards used his hand to motion for the bird to keep moving. The pelican wasn’t haven’t any of it and snapped at the exposed limb.

Eventually, both birds were corralled away from the graduates and the ceremony was allowed to resume.