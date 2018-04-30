× President touts location for meeting with North Korea

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will probably take place in the next three or four weeks. Possible locations include Singapore or Mongolia, but the President floated another possibility Monday morning.

He wrote on Twitter “Would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country?”

The Peace House is where Kim met last week with South Korean President Moon Jae In.

That was a meeting that the President took full credit for over the weekend.

“They were saying ‘What do you think President Trump had to do with it?’ I’ll tell you what. Like how about everything?”

The trump administration says so far, North Korea is keeping it’s word to stop conducting missile tests, but also acknowledges the regime has broken promises in the past.

“We’re not going to take words. We’re going to look for actions and deeds,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on ABC’s “This Week”

President Trump said he won’t accept less than “full denuclearization”.

It’s unclear how Kim interprets that.

In exchange, Kim wants sanctions relief and a promise the U.S. won’t invade North Korea.

In gestures of goodwill, North Korea is now going to match its time zone to South Korea’s. Back in 2015, Kim moved the north’s clocks back 30 minutes.

South Korea said it is removing the loudspeakers at the border that were used to blast propaganda and pop music.

The two countries say they want to turn the DMZ into what they are calling a “genuine peace zone.”