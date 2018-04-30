× Possibly fraudulent Beale Street Music Festival tickets found on StubHub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May organizers are once again warning against buying tickets from a third party vendor after possibly fraudulent tickets were discovered on StubHub last week.

TicketFly, the official ticket provider for the Beale Street Music Festival, said they are working with the company to investigate. Formal charges may be filed against those who tried to sell fraudulent tickets.

Those who do purchase tickets from a third party vendor run the risk of buying duplicated print-at-home tickets or previously scanned tickets. Both are not valid for entry into the events.

You can purchase tickets through TicketFly.com or at the official Memphis in May booth at Riverside and Beale Street.

The Music Festival begins Friday, May 4 and ends Sunday, May 6.

2018 Memphis in May International Festival Dates: